Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 895 Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 895 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Banco Macro in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the second quarter valued at $244,000. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Banco Macro in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Banco Macro during the 1st quarter worth about $296,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Banco Macro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Banco Macro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Banco Macro Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE BMA opened at $67.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Banco Macro S.A. has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $68.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.61.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported ($4.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($5.50). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Banco Macro had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 25.97%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Banco Macro S.A. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Macro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.798 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $21.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 31.84%. This is an increase from Banco Macro’s previous monthly dividend of $1.74. Banco Macro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.41%.

Banco Macro Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

