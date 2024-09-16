Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Takes $49,000 Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,401,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,295,000 after buying an additional 416,911 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 41.2% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,922,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,357,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,686,000 after purchasing an additional 213,528 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 1.7 %

MGM opened at $36.51 on Monday. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $33.44 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 121,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $4,443,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,738,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,716,912.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 121,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $4,443,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,738,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,716,912.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle bought 58,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,986,697.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,112 shares in the company, valued at $12,719,987.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 216,400 shares of company stock worth $7,312,197 in the last ninety days. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded MGM Resorts International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.93.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading

