Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Takes $50,000 Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,706 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of UBS Group by 392.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 30,145,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,484,000 after acquiring an additional 24,027,505 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in UBS Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,982,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,522,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249,527 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,678,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in UBS Group by 11.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,060,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,591,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508,422 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in UBS Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,059,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,151,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,105 shares in the last quarter.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of UBS stock opened at $29.59 on Monday. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $23.23 and a fifty-two week high of $32.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.26 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 2.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UBS

About UBS Group

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.