Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Takes $57,000 Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.08.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $229.77 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.25 and a 52-week high of $245.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.07 and its 200 day moving average is $221.25. The company has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,527 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,421,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,951,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total transaction of $707,199.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,861,670.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,421,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,951,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,402 shares of company stock worth $6,861,855. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

