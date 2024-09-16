Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Takes $62,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 36,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Tlwm now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 126,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.71 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.81 and a 1 year high of $23.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.56.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

