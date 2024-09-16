Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMDE. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $202,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $31.19 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.84. Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $31.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (FMDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, mid-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel Midcap Index. FMDE was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

