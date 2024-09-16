Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 575.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 10,949 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF stock opened at $28.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day moving average of $27.03. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $30.06.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.2216 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

