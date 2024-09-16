Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MEDP. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Medpace by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 64.9% during the second quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC increased its position in Medpace by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in Medpace by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Medpace by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MEDP. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Medpace in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Medpace from $452.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Medpace from $464.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medpace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.00.
Shares of MEDP opened at $351.67 on Monday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.21 and a twelve month high of $459.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $384.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.30.
Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $528.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.41 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 55.14% and a net margin of 16.74%. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.
About Medpace
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
