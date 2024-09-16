Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $224.50.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $225.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -511.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75. Aspen Technology has a 52-week low of $162.26 and a 52-week high of $235.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.97.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.49. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $342.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Aspen Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aspen Technology

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.10, for a total transaction of $219,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,114. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aspen Technology

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Aspen Technology by 77.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management grew its position in Aspen Technology by 7.4% during the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Aspen Technology by 4.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Aspen Technology by 2.5% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

(Get Free Report

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.