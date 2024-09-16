Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the August 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Athena Gold Price Performance

AHNR stock opened at $0.05 on Monday. Athena Gold has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.

Athena Gold Company Profile

Athena Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in the United States. It explores for gold, molybdenum, and copper deposits. The company's flagship property is the Excelsior Springs project comprising 191 unpatented claims and 2 patented mining claims located in Walker Lane, Nevada.

