Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the August 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Athena Gold Price Performance
AHNR stock opened at $0.05 on Monday. Athena Gold has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.
Athena Gold Company Profile
