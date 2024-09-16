Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA) vs. Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Financial Analysis

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) and Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atlanta Braves and Cedar Fair”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlanta Braves $640.67 million 4.21 -$125.29 million ($2.00) -21.82 Cedar Fair $1.82 billion 1.15 $124.56 million $2.43 16.82

Cedar Fair has higher revenue and earnings than Atlanta Braves. Atlanta Braves is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cedar Fair, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

12.3% of Atlanta Braves shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.7% of Cedar Fair shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Atlanta Braves shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Cedar Fair shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Atlanta Braves and Cedar Fair, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlanta Braves 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cedar Fair 1 1 9 0 2.73

Atlanta Braves presently has a consensus price target of $54.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.74%. Cedar Fair has a consensus price target of $58.82, indicating a potential upside of 43.88%. Given Cedar Fair’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cedar Fair is more favorable than Atlanta Braves.

Volatility and Risk

Atlanta Braves has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cedar Fair has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Atlanta Braves and Cedar Fair’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlanta Braves -9.18% -11.36% -3.91% Cedar Fair 6.80% -23.97% 6.70%

Summary

Cedar Fair beats Atlanta Braves on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota; Michigan's Adventure situated near Muskegon, Michigan; Schlitterbahn Waterpark & Resort New Braunfels in New Braunfels, Texas; and Schlitterbahn Waterpark Galveston in Galveston, Texas. The company also owns and operates the Castaway Bay Indoor Waterpark Resort, Hotel Breakers, Cedar Point's Express Hotel, and Sawmill Creek Resort. Cedar Fair, L.P. was founded in 1983 and is based in Sandusky, Ohio.

