Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 50.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,711 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 229.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 383.9% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2,175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Price Performance

Atlassian stock opened at $163.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $135.29 and a 12-month high of $258.69.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total value of $1,117,011.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,329,441.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Atlassian news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $29,069.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 128,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,838,038.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.54, for a total value of $1,117,011.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,329,441.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 240,159 shares of company stock worth $40,166,893. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W cut Atlassian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.69.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

