Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Short Interest Up 34.4% in August

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the August 15th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.
Atos Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:AEXAY opened at $0.13 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.48. Atos has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $1.70.
Atos Company Profile
