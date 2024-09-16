AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

ATRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on AtriCure from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of AtriCure from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AtriCure from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.44.

AtriCure stock opened at $28.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.26 and a beta of 1.43. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $18.94 and a 52 week high of $44.92.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $116.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AtriCure will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, Director Maggie Yuen sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $84,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,907.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the second quarter worth $40,422,000. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in AtriCure by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964,703 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,736,000 after acquiring an additional 581,843 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 27.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,681,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $81,556,000 after purchasing an additional 575,605 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 952,765 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,694,000 after acquiring an additional 543,023 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

