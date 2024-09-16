Austco Healthcare Limited (ASX:AHC) Insider Acquires A$175,500.00 in Stock

Austco Healthcare Limited (ASX:AHC – Get Free Report) insider Clayton Astles bought 1,350,000 shares of Austco Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.13 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$175,500.00 ($117,000.00).
Austco Healthcare Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.51.
Austco Healthcare Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Austco Healthcare
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Austco Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austco Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.