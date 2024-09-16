AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. reduced its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.3% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 14.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AutoZone by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on AutoZone from $3,278.00 to $3,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $2,600.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,112.71.

AutoZone Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $3,123.36 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,375.35 and a 12-month high of $3,256.37. The company has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,085.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,010.20.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

