Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,419,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,041 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $28,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 29,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 11.2% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 19.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 8.5% in the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 28,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVNS opened at $24.00 on Monday. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.24 and a twelve month high of $24.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.67.

Avanos Medical Profile

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $171.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Avanos Medical’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

