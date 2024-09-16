AXIS Capital Holdings Limited Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.31 Per Share (NYSE:AXS)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AXIS Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $2.31 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.30. The consensus estimate for AXIS Capital’s current full-year earnings is $10.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AXIS Capital’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.15 EPS.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.41. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. AXIS Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AXS. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on AXIS Capital from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of AXS stock opened at $77.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. AXIS Capital has a 12-month low of $52.90 and a 12-month high of $80.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXIS Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,653,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 77,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 533.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 32,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 27,765 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in AXIS Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.