B. Riley Cuts Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Price Target to $42.00

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $55.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Aviat Networks’ FY2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

AVNW has been the subject of several other reports. Lake Street Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Friday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Aviat Networks from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aviat Networks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AVNW

Aviat Networks Stock Up 1.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aviat Networks

Shares of NASDAQ AVNW opened at $21.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.14 million, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.81. Aviat Networks has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $38.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 80.8% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,487,000 after buying an additional 163,365 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aviat Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $1,617,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aviat Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $1,330,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Aviat Networks by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 380,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,907,000 after purchasing an additional 30,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 67,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

About Aviat Networks

(Get Free Report)

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.