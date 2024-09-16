Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Shares Purchased by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,720 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Mayport LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the second quarter valued at about $49,000.

Banco Bradesco Trading Up 0.7 %

Banco Bradesco stock opened at $2.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.98. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $3.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Banco Bradesco Announces Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.0035 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.50 to $3.20 in a report on Monday, August 19th.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Featured Stories

