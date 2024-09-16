Bank of America Trims Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Target Price to $110.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Moderna from $204.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a sell rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Moderna from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.53.

Moderna stock opened at $68.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.92. Moderna has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $170.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.62) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Moderna will post -9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $104,874.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at $682,754. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $104,874.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,754. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $1,799,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,224,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,792,839.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,158 shares of company stock valued at $11,167,312 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the second quarter worth $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Moderna by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

