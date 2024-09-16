Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

BANR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Banner from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Banner in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Banner Price Performance

Shares of BANR stock opened at $57.55 on Monday. Banner has a 1-year low of $39.31 and a 1-year high of $61.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.53 and its 200 day moving average is $49.80. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Banner had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $149.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.66 million. Research analysts predict that Banner will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banner

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 35,800.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Banner by 100.9% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Banner during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Banner by 60.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Banner during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

