Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 276 ($3.61).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.53) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, September 9th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.38) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

In other news, insider Dawn Fitzpatrick acquired 5,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.75) per share, with a total value of £11,043.90 ($14,442.13). 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BARC stock opened at GBX 221.15 ($2.89) on Monday. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 128.12 ($1.68) and a one year high of GBX 241.80 ($3.16). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 223.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 207.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 850.58, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,076.92%.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

