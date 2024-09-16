Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Kier Group (LON:KIE)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kier Group (LON:KIE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 210 ($2.75) price target on the stock.
Kier Group Stock Performance
KIE stock opened at GBX 140 ($1.83) on Thursday. Kier Group has a one year low of GBX 87.84 ($1.15) and a one year high of GBX 163.27 ($2.14). The firm has a market cap of £617.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,555.56, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 152.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 142.51.
Kier Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a GBX 3.48 ($0.05) dividend. This is a positive change from Kier Group’s previous dividend of $1.67. This represents a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. Kier Group’s payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.
Insider Activity
About Kier Group
Kier Group plc primarily engages in the construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Infrastructure Services, and Property. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, railways, tunnels, and buildings for public and private sectors including schools, hospitals and prisons; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.
