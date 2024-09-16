Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Big Lots from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Big Lots Stock Down 40.2 %

Institutional Trading of Big Lots

NYSE:BIG opened at $0.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.20. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $8.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.62.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,915 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth about $400,000. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 63,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 23,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 284,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile



Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, home décor, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, lawn and garden, and other holiday departments; soft home category consists of apparel, hosiery, jewelry; frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textiles, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverages and grocery, specialty foods, and candy and snacks departments.

