BioLargo (BLGO) vs. The Competition Financial Survey

BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO – Get Free Report) is one of 34 public companies in the “Chemicals & allied products” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare BioLargo to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

BioLargo has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioLargo’s rivals have a beta of 1.78, suggesting that their average stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get BioLargo alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BioLargo and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioLargo 0 0 0 0 N/A BioLargo Competitors 139 1268 1590 46 2.51

Institutional and Insider Ownership

As a group, “Chemicals & allied products” companies have a potential upside of 9.09%. Given BioLargo’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BioLargo has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

0.0% of BioLargo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of BioLargo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BioLargo and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioLargo -16.53% -58.35% -32.12% BioLargo Competitors -568.74% 5.73% -0.15%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BioLargo and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BioLargo $12.23 million -$3.50 million -8.10 BioLargo Competitors $6.65 billion $206.77 million 62.52

BioLargo’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BioLargo. BioLargo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

BioLargo rivals beat BioLargo on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

BioLargo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioLargo, Inc. invents, develops, and commercializes various platform technologies. Its technologies solve challenging environmental problems comprising per – and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) water contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and volatile organic compounds control, air quality control, infection control, and myriad environmental remediation. The company provides full-service environmental engineering services. BioLargo, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Westminster, California.

Receive News & Ratings for BioLargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.