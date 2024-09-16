Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Blackline Safety in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 11th. Atb Cap Markets analyst M. Toner now expects that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.19). Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Blackline Safety’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$31.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$30.62 million.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Blackline Safety to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of Blackline Safety stock opened at C$8.92 on Monday. Blackline Safety has a 1-year low of C$4.60 and a 1-year high of C$9.09.

