Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share, Ventum Cap Mkts Forecasts

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Blackline Safety in a report issued on Wednesday, September 11th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Ezzat now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.18). Ventum Cap Mkts currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Blackline Safety’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Blackline Safety Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BLN stock opened at C$8.92 on Monday. Blackline Safety has a 12 month low of C$4.60 and a 12 month high of C$9.09.

Blackline Safety ( CVE:BLN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$31.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$30.62 million.

