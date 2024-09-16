BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Shares Purchased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUC. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth $463,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 667,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after acquiring an additional 114,323 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 3,773,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,002,000 after acquiring an additional 231,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Performance

NYSE MUC opened at $11.55 on Monday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.04.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Increases Dividend

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund’s previous dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

