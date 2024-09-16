B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Receives GBX 587.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 587.67 ($7.68).
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.85) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, June 28th.
B&M European Value Retail Stock Up 1.1 %
Insider Activity
In other B&M European Value Retail news, insider Alex Russo sold 8,602 shares of B&M European Value Retail stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.54), for a total value of £36,472.48 ($47,695.15). Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.
About B&M European Value Retail
B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.
