B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Receives GBX 587.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 587.67 ($7.68).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.85) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Shares of B&M European Value Retail stock opened at GBX 426.50 ($5.58) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.32. B&M European Value Retail has a 52-week low of GBX 414.30 ($5.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 618.20 ($8.08). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 448.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 492.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,152.70 and a beta of 1.05.

In other B&M European Value Retail news, insider Alex Russo sold 8,602 shares of B&M European Value Retail stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.54), for a total value of £36,472.48 ($47,695.15). Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

