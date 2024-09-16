Bokf Na Acquires 1,698 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Bokf Na increased its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the first quarter worth $35,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the first quarter worth $37,000. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 915.0% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 518,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 467,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.38.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $78.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.24. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $67.35 and a one year high of $100.38.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $677.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.18 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

