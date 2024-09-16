Bokf Na Buys 17 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Bokf Na grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 1,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TPL shares. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $917.00 target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

NYSE:TPL opened at $808.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $814.43 and its 200 day moving average is $685.68. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $467.62 and a fifty-two week high of $881.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 1.60.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.38). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 66.71% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The business had revenue of $172.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 20.14 EPS for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.88%.

About Texas Pacific Land

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.