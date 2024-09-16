Bokf Na Cuts Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Bokf Na reduced its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 675.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.45.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $225.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.25. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $244.14. The company has a market capitalization of $111.86 billion, a PE ratio of 52.67, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 85.98%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $113,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,935.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $113,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,935.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.08, for a total transaction of $2,280,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,640,975.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,495 shares of company stock worth $7,181,458. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.