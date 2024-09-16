Bokf Na Grows Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Bokf Na grew its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 91,080.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Datadog were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $218,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $293,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 197,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,677,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $218,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 561,997 shares of company stock valued at $68,517,631. 11.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DDOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.88.

Datadog Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DDOG opened at $109.26 on Monday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.81 and a 12-month high of $138.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 341.44, a P/E/G ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Datadog had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $645.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Further Reading

