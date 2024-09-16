Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2024

Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bosideng International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BSDGY opened at $25.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.18. Bosideng International has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $32.25.

Bosideng International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.2148 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Bosideng International’s previous dividend of $0.27. Bosideng International’s payout ratio is 52.09%.

Bosideng International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bosideng International Holdings Limited engages in the research, design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of branded down apparel products, original equipment manufacturing (OEM) products, and non-down apparel products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Down Apparels, OEM Management, Ladieswear Apparels, and Diversified Apparels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bosideng International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bosideng International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.