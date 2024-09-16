Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bosideng International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BSDGY opened at $25.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.18. Bosideng International has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $32.25.

Bosideng International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.2148 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Bosideng International’s previous dividend of $0.27. Bosideng International’s payout ratio is 52.09%.

Bosideng International Company Profile

Bosideng International Holdings Limited engages in the research, design, development, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of branded down apparel products, original equipment manufacturing (OEM) products, and non-down apparel products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Down Apparels, OEM Management, Ladieswear Apparels, and Diversified Apparels.

