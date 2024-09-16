Bowlero Corp. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Noble Financial Forecasts (NYSE:BOWL)

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Noble Financial lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bowlero in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 12th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Bowlero’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

Bowlero Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BOWL opened at $11.90 on Monday. Bowlero has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $15.47. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average is $12.55.

Institutional Trading of Bowlero

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bowlero by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Bowlero by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Bowlero by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $411,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bowlero Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Bowlero’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

About Bowlero

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Featured Stories

