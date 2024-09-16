BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $499.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.81.

Institutional Trading of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Free Report) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.

