Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Sold by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Free Report) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,723 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in BRF were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRFS. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BRF during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRF in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRF in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BRF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 4.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BRF from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised BRF from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on BRF from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.70.

BRF Stock Performance

BRFS stock opened at $4.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.74. Brf S.A. has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $4.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.45.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. BRF had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Brf S.A. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

