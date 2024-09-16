BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW) Short Interest Update

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BCTXW opened at $0.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.64. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $2.60.

Get BriaCell Therapeutics alerts:

BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers.

Receive News & Ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.