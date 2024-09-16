BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,199,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.18% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $26,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSIG. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $853,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $744,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 157,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 78,347 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 759,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,344,000 after acquiring an additional 172,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 29,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:BSIG opened at $24.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $924.46 million, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.42. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.00.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 871.33%. The business had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.44%.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

