British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,185 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 887,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,007,000 after purchasing an additional 37,359 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 107,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 41,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. 21.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $39.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.25. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25.

Separately, StockNews.com cut British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

