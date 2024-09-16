Britton Smith Sells 2,508 Shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Stock

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) President Britton Smith sold 2,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total transaction of $124,923.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 80,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,532.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Britton Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Britton Smith sold 2,508 shares of Blue Bird stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $120,384.00.

NASDAQ BLBD opened at $50.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.55. Blue Bird Co. has a 52-week low of $17.59 and a 52-week high of $59.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.42. Blue Bird had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 116.23%. The company had revenue of $333.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Blue Bird Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BLBD shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Blue Bird in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Bird currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Blue Bird by 3,747.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 58,081 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue Bird in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 32,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

