Brokerages Set Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Target Price at $21.67

Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.67.
Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Air Transport Services Group Price Performance
Shares of ATSG opened at $15.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Air Transport Services Group has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $22.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.93.
Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $488.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.67 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.
Air Transport Services Group Company Profile
Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.
See Also
