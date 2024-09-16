Brokerages Set Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Target Price at $21.67

Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.67.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pullen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 18,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 39,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 21,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATSG opened at $15.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Air Transport Services Group has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $22.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.93.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $488.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.67 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

