Brokerages Set Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) PT at $24.45

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.45.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $19.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.49. Albertsons Companies has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $23.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average of $20.23.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $24.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.52%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 108.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2,948.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

