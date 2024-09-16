Brokerages Set Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS) Price Target at $18.50

Shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AS shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Amer Sports from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amer Sports from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Amer Sports Stock Performance

Shares of AS opened at $14.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Amer Sports has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $18.23.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $993.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.59 million. Amer Sports had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amer Sports will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,896,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,983,000 after acquiring an additional 965,625 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Amer Sports by 557.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,274,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,161,000 after buying an additional 2,776,619 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Amer Sports by 308.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,106,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,045,000 after buying an additional 2,345,420 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP raised its holdings in Amer Sports by 5.0% during the second quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amer Sports in the first quarter worth about $7,301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Amer Sports Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

