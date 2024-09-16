Brokerages Set Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Target Price at C$6.68

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.68.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BIR. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.
Birchcliff Energy Price Performance
Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.18. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of C$146.98 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.6096491 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Birchcliff Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 250.00%.
Insider Transactions at Birchcliff Energy
In other Birchcliff Energy news, Senior Officer Hue Tran sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.32, for a total value of C$189,609.00. In other Birchcliff Energy news, Senior Officer Hue Tran sold 30,000 shares of Birchcliff Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.32, for a total transaction of C$189,609.00. Also, Senior Officer Robyn Bourgeois sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.22, for a total transaction of C$207,404.59. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Birchcliff Energy Company Profile
Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.
