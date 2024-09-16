Brokerages Set Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE) Target Price at $93.87

Shares of Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.80.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LINE. Bank of America started coverage on Lineage in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Lineage in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Lineage from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lineage in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Lineage in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of LINE stock opened at $83.25 on Friday. Lineage has a 12-month low of $80.03 and a 12-month high of $89.85. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion and a PE ratio of -6.09.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Lineage’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.12%.

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey Alvarez Rivera acquired 600 shares of Lineage stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,668. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Crisci bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 12,150 shares of company stock valued at $947,700 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

