Brokerages Set Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) PT at $44.40

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.40.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Roblox alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on RBLX

Insider Transactions at Roblox

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $199,046.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,019,545.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $199,046.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,019,545.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $25,645.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 276,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,994,961.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 608,675 shares of company stock worth $25,410,923 in the last three months. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Roblox by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Roblox by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 10,699 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $45.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.66 and a beta of 1.60. Roblox has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $47.20.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $893.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.88 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 1,187.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.