Brokerages Set SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Target Price at $61.50

Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the three ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.50.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SJW Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.
SJW Group stock opened at $59.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.63. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $51.17 and a twelve month high of $70.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.
SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $176.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.10 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 12.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.15%.
SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.
