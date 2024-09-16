Brokerages Set SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Target Price at $61.50

Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the three ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.50.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SJW Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,465,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,136,000 after purchasing an additional 78,289 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,565,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,877,000 after acquiring an additional 233,601 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,363,000 after acquiring an additional 27,301 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 474,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,015,000 after acquiring an additional 66,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SJW Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group stock opened at $59.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.63. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $51.17 and a twelve month high of $70.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $176.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.10 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 12.48%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.15%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

