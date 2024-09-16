Brokerages Set Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Target Price at $51.31

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.31.

SPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp lowered Sprout Social from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SPT

Insider Transactions at Sprout Social

Institutional Trading of Sprout Social

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $722,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,388,013.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $722,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,388,013.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total value of $34,520.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,226.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 82,282 shares of company stock worth $2,670,776 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 2,346.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 35,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at about $61,000.

Sprout Social Trading Up 3.7 %

Sprout Social stock opened at $27.79 on Friday. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $68.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.23 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.70 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.60% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. Sprout Social’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sprout Social

(Get Free Report

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.